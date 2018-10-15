Philip MartinIrish pianist & composer. Born 1947
Philip Martin
1947
Philip Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Martin (born 1947) is an Irish pianist, composer, and piano pedagogue.
Philip Martin Tracks
Grand Scherzo, Op.57
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Handel in the Strand
Percy Grainger
Gothic Glory (Ros Tapestry Suite)
Philip Martin
Le Mancenillier, Op 11
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
La Bananier
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Melody in F major, Op 3 No 1
Anton Rubinstein
The Maiden's Prayer
Tekla Bądarzewska
Variations on The Lambeth Walk
Franz Reizenstein
Printemps d'amour, Op 40
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Mazurka rustique for piano, Op 81
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Ojos criollos
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
The Dying Swan, Op 100
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Souvenir de Porto Rico, Op 31 (Marche des gibaros)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Columbia, Op 34
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Two Variations on Irish Airs for piano
Philip Martin
