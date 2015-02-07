Russell BowlesBorn 17 April 1909. Died 5 July 1991
Russell Bowles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65c5f7c1-d2db-418f-a2c4-a53505d4c3d9
Russell Bowles Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Bowles (April 17, 1907 – July 5, 1991) was an American jazz trombonist. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky and died in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Bowles played with Ferman Tapp's Melody Lads in 1926–28, then with Horace Henderson (1928–29) before joining the orchestra of a theater in Buffalo, New York from 1929 to 1931. Following this Bowles joined the orchestra of Jimmie Lunceford, playing on nearly all of Lunceford's recordings from 1931 to Lunceford's death in 1947. After his tenure with Lunceford Bowles worked with Eddie Wilcox and Cab Calloway into the early 1950s, then left music permanently, later working as a clerk in a department store in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Russell Bowles Tracks
Sort by
Tain't What You Do
Al Morris, Trummy Young, Eddie Tompkins, Ted Buckner, Sy Oliver, Elmer Crumbley, Joe Thomas, WILLIE SMITH, Earl Carruthers, Moses Allen, JIMMIE LUNCEFORD, JIMMIE LUNCEFORD, Paul Webster, Russell Bowles, Dan Grissom, Edwin Wilcox & Jimmy Crawford
Tain't What You Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tain't What You Do
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist