Judith Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65c48118-e8ba-4bfe-85ca-3c43363109da
Judith Hall Tracks
Sort by
Bordel 1900 (L'histoire du tango)
Astor Piazzolla
Bordel 1900 (L'histoire du tango)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Bordel 1900 (L'histoire du tango)
Last played on
Vers la source dans le bois
Marcel Tournier
Vers la source dans le bois
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vers la source dans le bois
Last played on
Flute Flight
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Flute Flight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Flute Flight
Last played on
Entr'acte for flute and guitar
Jacques Ibert
Entr'acte for flute and guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbv.jpglink
Entr'acte for flute and guitar
Performer
Last played on
Serenata al alba del día
Joaquín Rodrigo
Serenata al alba del día
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Serenata al alba del día
Performer
Last played on
Syrinx
Claude Debussy
Syrinx
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Syrinx
Last played on
The Fog is Lifting
Carl Nielsen
The Fog is Lifting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
The Fog is Lifting
Last played on
Nightclub 1960 (L'histoire du tango)
Astor Piazzolla
Nightclub 1960 (L'histoire du tango)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Nightclub 1960 (L'histoire du tango)
Performer
Last played on
Naiades, fantasy sonata for flute and harp
William Alwyn
Naiades, fantasy sonata for flute and harp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0x4.jpglink
Naiades, fantasy sonata for flute and harp
Last played on
La Romanesca
Judith Hall
La Romanesca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14q.jpglink
La Romanesca
Performer
Last played on
Judith Hall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist