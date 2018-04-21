Phil Seymour (May 15, 1952 - August 17, 1993) was an American drummer, singer, guitarist and songwriter, best known for the singles "I'm On Fire" (with The Dwight Twilley Band), his own solo hit "Precious to Me" and for being the second voice on Tom Petty's hits "American Girl" and "Breakdown." His solo work is revered among fans of power pop.