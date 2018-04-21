Phil SeymourBorn 15 May 1952. Died 17 August 1993
Phil Seymour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-05-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65c1d887-45c3-4837-a62d-58009177caa1
Phil Seymour Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Seymour (May 15, 1952 - August 17, 1993) was an American drummer, singer, guitarist and songwriter, best known for the singles "I'm On Fire" (with The Dwight Twilley Band), his own solo hit "Precious to Me" and for being the second voice on Tom Petty's hits "American Girl" and "Breakdown." His solo work is revered among fans of power pop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Seymour Tracks
Sort by
Baby Its You
Phil Seymour
Baby Its You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Its You
Last played on
Fade Away
Phil Seymour
Fade Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fade Away
Last played on
Phil Seymour Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist