L.A. Dream TeamFormed 1985. Disbanded 1996
L.A. Dream Team
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65c16100-680c-4916-95ae-47f522f445e4
L.A. Dream Team Biography (Wikipedia)
The L.A. Dream Team was a hip hop group based in Los Angeles, California, active 1985-1989, 1993, and 1996. The group was founded by Chris "Snake Puppy" Wilson and Rudy Pardee in 1985. They are known for being one of the early hip hop acts on the West Coast and one of the pioneers of the West Coast hip hop scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
L.A. Dream Team Tracks
Sort by
Rockberry Jam
L.A. Dream Team
Rockberry Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockberry Jam
Last played on
L.A. Dream Team Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist