Janek Schaefer
1970
Janek Schaefer Biography
Janek Schaefer is a London-based sound artist, composer and entertainer. He is known for his work with sound and installation art.
Janek Schaefer Tracks
Round in Circles
Janek Schaefer
Round in Circles
Round in Circles
Tree at the End of the World
Janek Schaefer
Tree at the End of the World
Tree at the End of the World
What Light There Is Tells Us Nothing (For Robert Wyatt)
Janek Schaefer
What Light There Is Tells Us Nothing (For Robert Wyatt)
Tree at the end of the world (feat. Robert Wyatt)
Janek Schaefer
Tree at the end of the world (feat. Robert Wyatt)
Tree at the end of the world (feat. Robert Wyatt)
Tale of Two Angels
Janek Schaefer
Tale of Two Angels
Tale of Two Angels
White lights of divine darkness [for Sir John Tavener]
Janek Schaefer
White lights of divine darkness [for Sir John Tavener]
foundsoundscape
Janek Schaefer
foundsoundscape
foundsoundscape
Imagine a World...
Janek Schaefer
Imagine a World...
Imagine a World...
Coda (For Sir John Dankworth)
Janek Schaefer
Coda (For Sir John Dankworth)
Coda (For Sir John Dankworth)
Requiem For Water – Janek Schaefer broadcast from London
Lauren Bon & Janek Schaefer
Requiem For Water – Janek Schaefer broadcast from London
Requiem For Water – Janek Schaefer broadcast from London
Performer
Radio 110 FM
Janek Schaefer
Radio 110 FM
Radio 110 FM
Between the two
Janek Schaefer
Between the two
Between the two
