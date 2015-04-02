Moody JonesBlues performer. Born 8 April 1908. Died 23 March 1988
Moody Jones
1908-04-08
Moody Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Moody Jones (April 8, 1908 – March 23, 1988) was an American blues guitarist, bass player, and singer who contributed to the development of the postwar Chicago blues sound in the late 1940s.
