Catriona McKay
Catriona McKay Performances & Interviews
Modern Muses 13: Sally Beamish, Chris Stout and Catriona McKay
2016-03-04
Sally Beamish, fiddler Chris Stout and harpist Catriona McKay discuss 'Seavaigers'.
Modern Muses 13: Sally Beamish, Chris Stout and Catriona McKay
Catriona McKay Tracks
The Swan LK 243
Catriona McKay
Moscow Rush: Barry's Reel / Sair Fecht
Catriona McKay
Lament from Seavaigers (extract)
Sally Beamish
Time to Retreat
Chris Stout
Dealer in Hope
Chris Stout
Seeker Reaper
Catriona McKay
Rowin Foula Doon
Chris Stout
The Black Ship
Catriona McKay
Mna na hEireann
Chris Stout
Walsh's Hornpipe/Derry Hornpipe
Chris Stout
Mna Na hEireann
Séamus Begley
Tramps And Hawkers
Séamus Begley
Storm
Sally Beamish
Hangman's Reel
Catriona McKay
Stealthy Schooner
Chris Stout
Rory Dall's Port / Masbopolketten
Catriona McKay
Barry's Reels; Unst Bridal March
Catriona McKay
Seavaigers (Haven)
Sally Beamish
Barry's Reels
Chris Stout
KRONOS REEL
Catriona McKay
Gone Fishing: Gone Fishing / Shuffle
Sarah Allen, Ed Boyd, Brian Finnegan, John Joe Kelly, Catriona McKay, Ewen Vernal & Flook
The Swan (LK243)
Catriona McKay
Annan Water
Catriona McKay
Tingaholm
Chris Stout
Rowin' Foula Doon
Séamus Begley
Seavaigers
Sally Beamish
Bare Knuckle
Chris Stout & Catriona McKay
Brian Boru's March / The Cobbler's / John Welsh's
Seumas Begley,, Chris Stout & Catriona McKay
Past BBC Events
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Olov Johansson & Catriona MacKay
CCA, Glasgow
21 Jan 2014
CCA, Glasgow
2014-01-21T07:04:14
21
Jan
2014
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Olov Johansson & Catriona MacKay
CCA, Glasgow
