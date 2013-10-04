The New Gary Burton Quartet
The New Gary Burton Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65bd3332-a155-4680-903e-77c497c94801
Tracks
Sort by
The Lookout
The New Gary Burton Quartet
The Lookout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lookout
Last played on
Monk Fish
The New Gary Burton Quartet
Monk Fish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monk Fish
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist