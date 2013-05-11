Dustin the Turkey, a puppet character performed by John Morrison is a former star of RTÉ television's The Den between 1989 and its cancellation in 2010. He has been described as "the most subversive comedy force on Irish television".

A turkey-vulture with a strong Dublin accent, Dustin first appeared on The Den with Zig and Zag in December 1989, but remained there after their 1993 departure to Channel 4. He also outlasted four human co-hosts, all of whom moved to radio, Ian Dempsey, Ray D'Arcy, Damien McCaul and Francis Boylan Jr.

Dustin has also had a successful music career with chart-topping singles in his native land. He won the public vote to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2008 with the song "Irelande Douze Pointe", though he did not progress past the first semi-final stage.