Danilo CaymmiBorn 7 March 1948
Danilo Caymmi
1948-03-07
Danilo Caymmi Biography (Wikipedia)
Danilo Candido Tostes Caymmi (born March 7, 1948) is a Brazilian musician, singer, composer and arranger.
Danilo was born in Rio de Janeiro, the youngest son of Dorival Caymmi and Stella Maris, and brother of Dori and Nana Caymmi. Brought up by two musical parents and older siblings, he showed an early interest in music and began playing the flute and the guitar as an adolescent. Danilo Caymmi is considered among the most notable Brazilian wind instrument musicians. He abandoned his studies in architecture just before finishing to dedicate himself to his music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danilo Caymmi Tracks
Borzeguim
Antônio Carlos Jobim
Borzeguim
Borzeguim
