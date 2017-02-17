Ben Bedford
Ben Bedford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65b4430d-dc0c-458d-9076-98da1d585654
Ben Bedford Tracks
Sort by
Letters From Earth
Ben Bedford
Letters From Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letters From Earth
Last played on
Black as Coal
Ben Bedford
Black as Coal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black as Coal
Last played on
Blood On Missouri
Ben Bedford
Blood On Missouri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood On Missouri
Last played on
Fallen
Ben Bedford
Fallen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallen
Last played on
What We Lost
Ben Bedford
What We Lost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What We Lost
Performer
Last played on
Long Blue Hills
Ben Bedford
Long Blue Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Blue Hills
Last played on
The Pilot And The Flying Machine
Ben Bedford
The Pilot And The Flying Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pilot And The Flying Machine
Last played on
Tales from the Earth
Ben Bedford
Tales from the Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twenty One
Ben Bedford
Twenty One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twenty One
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist