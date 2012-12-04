Ljiljana ButtlerBorn 14 December 1944. Died 26 April 2010
Ljiljana Buttler Biography (Wikipedia)
Ljiljana Buttler (née Petrović; 14 December 1944 – 26 April 2010) was a Yugoslav-Romani singer. Her nickname was The Mother of Gypsy Soul.
Zvonija, zvonija
Zvonija, zvonija
Ne Kuni Me Ne Ruzj Me Majko
Ne Kuni Me Ne Ruzj Me Majko
Od kako Sam Tudja Zena
