David FonsecaBorn 14 June 1973
David Fonseca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65aaf08a-c92b-4000-9fa9-8f19670ac370
David Fonseca Biography (Wikipedia)
David Fonseca (, born on 14 June 1973, in Leiria) is a Portuguese musician, singer-songwriter and photographer. As a musician, he plays several instruments, including acoustic guitar and organ. He is recognized for his successful music career as a member of Silence 4 and, since 2003, as a solo artist. He is also responsible for the graphic design on his album covers and the art direction on his videoclips. Between 2004 and 2006, he was also part of the Humanos tribute project.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Fonseca Tracks
Sort by
GET UP (Moullinex Remix)
David Fonseca
GET UP (Moullinex Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx52j.jpglink
GET UP (Moullinex Remix)
Last played on
David Fonseca Links
Back to artist