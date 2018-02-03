David Fonseca (, born on 14 June 1973, in Leiria) is a Portuguese musician, singer-songwriter and photographer. As a musician, he plays several instruments, including acoustic guitar and organ. He is recognized for his successful music career as a member of Silence 4 and, since 2003, as a solo artist. He is also responsible for the graphic design on his album covers and the art direction on his videoclips. Between 2004 and 2006, he was also part of the Humanos tribute project.