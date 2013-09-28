Paul Roland (born 6 September 1959 in Kent, England), is a singer-songwriter, author, journalist and paranormal researcher.

Since the release of his first (shared) single "Oscar Automobile" in 1979, Roland has been spinning his tales against a backdrop of gothic rock, psychedelic pop, folk and, occasionally, baroque strings. His character creations include a Regency magistrate, various 19th Century murderers, a retired executioner, an opium addict, and an entire court of medieval grotesques.

Paul has been called "the male Kate Bush" by one-time label-mate Robyn Hitchcock, and "The Lord Byron of Rock" by influential French music magazine Les Inrockuptibles.[citation needed]

“Paul Roland has remained a cherished figure on the gothic rock and psychedelic pop periphery for 30 years…a treasury of detail and eloquence…Roland's impeccable narratives (and) formal, baroque instrumentation…creates the antiquated yet timeless ambience his songs deserve" (Marco Rossi, Record Collector, May 2010).