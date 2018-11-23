WipersFormed 1977. Disbanded 2001
Wipers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65aac2dc-216c-4b1a-8501-45567c901c0e
Wipers Biography (Wikipedia)
Wipers was a punk rock group formed in Portland, Oregon in 1977 by guitarist Greg Sage, along with drummer Sam Henry and bassist Dave Koupal. The group's tight song structure and use of heavy distortion were hailed as extremely influential by numerous critics and musicians. The band is considered the first Pacific Northwest punk band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wipers Tracks
Sort by
Mystery
Wipers
Mystery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mystery
Last played on
Youth of America
Wipers
Youth of America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youth of America
Last played on
Misfit
Wipers
Misfit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misfit
Last played on
Wipers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist