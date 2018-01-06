Ty Taylor (born January 5, 1969 in Montclair, New Jersey) is an American musician best known for being the lead singer of Los Angeles based Soul/Rock band Vintage Trouble. He is the voice of character Lester Grimes on the HBO series Vinyl created by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger. Taylor has two songs, Cha Cha Twist & The World Is Yours featured on VINYL: MUSIC FROM THE HBO® ORIGINAL SERIES – VOLUME 1, soundtrack album released on February 12, 2016 by Atlantic Records. He was formerly the guitarist and vocalist of R&B group Dakota Moon and was also a contestant on the reality TV show Rock Star: INXS.