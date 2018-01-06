Ty TaylorBorn 5 January 1969
Ty Taylor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65aa0b47-cbc0-4086-bdb1-59f1acb3a2b3
Ty Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Ty Taylor (born January 5, 1969 in Montclair, New Jersey) is an American musician best known for being the lead singer of Los Angeles based Soul/Rock band Vintage Trouble. He is the voice of character Lester Grimes on the HBO series Vinyl created by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger. Taylor has two songs, Cha Cha Twist & The World Is Yours featured on VINYL: MUSIC FROM THE HBO® ORIGINAL SERIES – VOLUME 1, soundtrack album released on February 12, 2016 by Atlantic Records. He was formerly the guitarist and vocalist of R&B group Dakota Moon and was also a contestant on the reality TV show Rock Star: INXS.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ty Taylor Tracks
Sort by
The World Is Yours
Ty Taylor
The World Is Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World Is Yours
Last played on
I'd Rather Go Blind (BBC Proms 2014) (feat. Urban Voices Collective)
Ty Taylor
I'd Rather Go Blind (BBC Proms 2014) (feat. Urban Voices Collective)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kszkw.jpglink
I'd Rather Go Blind (BBC Proms 2014) (feat. Urban Voices Collective)
Last played on
I'd Rather Go Blind (orch. Guy Barker)
Etta James
I'd Rather Go Blind (orch. Guy Barker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026gcs7.jpglink
I'd Rather Go Blind (orch. Guy Barker)
Orchestra
Last played on
Ty Taylor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist