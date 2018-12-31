Inner City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p065zl3s.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65a8e571-8a08-433f-a5bf-ead38c269ea6
Inner City Biography (Wikipedia)
Inner City is an American electronic music group that formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1987. The group is composed of the record producer and composer Kevin Saunderson and the Chicago, Illinois, vocalist Paris Grey. Saunderson is renowned as one of the Belleville Three—along with Juan Atkins and Derrick May—high school friends who later originated the Detroit techno sound. In February 2018, Billboard magazine ranked them as the 69th most successful dance artists of all-time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Inner City Tracks
Sort by
Pennies From Heaven (House Of Virus & Jay C Remix)
Inner City
Pennies From Heaven (House Of Virus & Jay C Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Good Life (Mayday Mix)
Inner City
Good Life (Mayday Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Good Life (Mayday Mix)
Last played on
Good Life
Inner City
Good Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ypxf2.jpglink
Good Life
Last played on
Big Fun
Inner City
Big Fun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Big Fun
Last played on
Big Fun (feat. Inner City)
Kevin Saunderson
Big Fun (feat. Inner City)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n63p2.jpglink
Big Fun (feat. Inner City)
Last played on
Good Life (Buena Vida) (Carl Craig Remix)
Inner City
Good Life (Buena Vida) (Carl Craig Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Whatcha Gonna Do With My Lovin'
Inner City
Whatcha Gonna Do With My Lovin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Whatcha Gonna Do With My Lovin'
Last played on
Pennies From Heaven
Inner City
Pennies From Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Pennies From Heaven
Last played on
Fire
Inner City
Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Fire
Last played on
WATCHA GONNA DO WITH MY LOVIN (Def Mix) - INNER CITY
Inner City
WATCHA GONNA DO WITH MY LOVIN (Def Mix) - INNER CITY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Paradise
Inner City
Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Paradise
Last played on
Good Life (Buena Vida)
Inner City
Good Life (Buena Vida)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhmdj.jpglink
Good Life (Buena Vida)
Last played on
Big Fun (Pique & Darksiight Remix)
Inner City
Big Fun (Pique & Darksiight Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
Big Fun (Pique & Darksiight Remix)
Last played on
You Give Me That Feeling
Inner City
You Give Me That Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065zl3s.jpglink
You Give Me That Feeling
Last played on
Inner City Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist