Psychonauts, also known as The Psychonauts, were a British music trio consisting of Pablo Clement, Linol and Paul Mogg. The two met in Somerset, UK, while "digging through crates at the local record store". Clement is also a member of James Lavelle's Unkle project.. In recent years they've become somewhat famous as it become known that Psychonauts were actually responsible for a number of high profile DJ mixes that were actually released by Mo'Wax & U.N.K.L.E. founder James Lavell under his own name.

After Linol left the band, the now duo have continued to work together on a number of projects using several monikers, with the most recent being TOYDRUM [[1]]