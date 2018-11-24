London Holmes (born March 27, 1991), better known by his stage name London on da Track, is an American record producer, songwriter, and former rapper. He is a frequent collaborator of fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug and has also worked with Birdman, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Rich Homie Quan, Gucci Mane, Drake, Post Malone, T.I., 21 Savage, Travis Porter, Rich Kidz and 50 Cent. He has also worked with 2 Chainz, producing and writing for the track Section on the 2016 Lil Wayne collaboration album, ColleGrove.