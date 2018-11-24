London on da TrackLondon Holmes. Born 27 March 1991
London on da Track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991-03-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65a0b797-73ce-435e-9f8a-7b10d0b7136c
London on da Track Biography (Wikipedia)
London Holmes (born March 27, 1991), better known by his stage name London on da Track, is an American record producer, songwriter, and former rapper. He is a frequent collaborator of fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug and has also worked with Birdman, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Rich Homie Quan, Gucci Mane, Drake, Post Malone, T.I., 21 Savage, Travis Porter, Rich Kidz and 50 Cent. He has also worked with 2 Chainz, producing and writing for the track Section on the 2016 Lil Wayne collaboration album, ColleGrove.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
London on da Track Tracks
Sort by
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
Saweetie
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kh07x.jpglink
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
Last played on
Back to artist