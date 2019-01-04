Gazzy Garcia (born August 17, 2000), known professionally as Lil Pump, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his 2017 song "Gucci Gang", which peaked at number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and is certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. His other songs include "I Love It" (with Kanye West), "Boss", "Esskeetit", and "Drug Addicts". He released his debut studio album, Lil Pump, on October 6, 2017.