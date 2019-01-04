Lil Pump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05rrdh0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65a01fd2-35fb-4817-90d5-ab5506b21161
Lil Pump Biography (Wikipedia)
Gazzy Garcia (born August 17, 2000), known professionally as Lil Pump, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his 2017 song "Gucci Gang", which peaked at number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and is certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. His other songs include "I Love It" (with Kanye West), "Boss", "Esskeetit", and "Drug Addicts". He released his debut studio album, Lil Pump, on October 6, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lil Pump Tracks
I Love It (feat. Adele Givens)
Kanye West
I Love It (feat. Adele Givens)
I Love It (feat. Adele Givens)
Gucci Gang
Lil Pump
Gucci Gang
Gucci Gang
Esskeetit
Lil Pump
Esskeetit
Esskeetit
Thixo Onofefe
Anatii
Thixo Onofefe
Thixo Onofefe
Nephew (feat. Lil Pump)
Smokepurrp
Nephew (feat. Lil Pump)
Nephew (feat. Lil Pump)
Performer
Performer
I Love It vs. Jika
Kanye West
I Love It vs. Jika
I Love It vs. Jika
Nephew (feat. Lil Pump)
Smokepurpp
Nephew (feat. Lil Pump)
Nephew (feat. Lil Pump)
I Love It (Vladimir Cauchemar Remix)
Kanye West
I Love It (Vladimir Cauchemar Remix)
I Love It (Vladimir Cauchemar Remix)
Esskeetit x Move (DJ OneF Mashup)
Lil Pump
Esskeetit x Move (DJ OneF Mashup)
Esskeetit x Move (DJ OneF Mashup)
Performer
Performer
I Love It (Catfish Remix) (feat. Adele Givens)
Kanye West
I Love It (Catfish Remix) (feat. Adele Givens)
I Love It (Catfish Remix) (feat. Adele Givens)
I Love It (Acapella) (feat. Adele Givens)
Kanye West
I Love It (Acapella) (feat. Adele Givens)
I Love It (Acapella) (feat. Adele Givens)
Multi Millionaire (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Lil Pump
Multi Millionaire (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Multi Millionaire (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Overseas
Desiigner
Overseas
Overseas
Flex Like Ouu (Minesweepa Flip)
Lil Pump
Flex Like Ouu (Minesweepa Flip)
Flex Like Ouu (Minesweepa Flip)
Playlists featuring Lil Pump
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/af2rj5
Reading
2018-08-26T06:55:59
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
