Ben Parry
1965
Ben Parry Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Parry (born 1965) is a British musician, composer, conductor, singer, arranger and producer in both classical and light music fields. He is the co-director of London Voices, Assistant Director of Music at King's College, Cambridge, Artistic Director of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain.
Ben Parry Performances & Interviews
The girls of St Catharine's College Choir, Cambridge perform Ben Parry's 'Science Song' live on In Tune.
A catchy tune that could teach you something!
Ben Parry Tracks
Three Angels
Ben Parry
Three Angels
Three Angels
Performer
Choir
Sainte Chapelle
Eric Whitacre
Sainte Chapelle
Sainte Chapelle
Christmas Cards
Ben Parry
Christmas Cards
Christmas Cards
Miserere mei a 5
William Byrd
Miserere mei a 5
Miserere mei a 5
Crux Fidelis
King João IV of Portugal
Crux Fidelis
Crux Fidelis
Tantum ergo
Maurice Duruflé
Tantum ergo
Tantum ergo
Versa est in luctum
Alonso Lobo
Versa est in luctum
Versa est in luctum
Spem in Alium
Thomas Tallis
Spem in Alium
Spem in Alium
Choral Fanfare
John Rutter
Choral Fanfare
Choral Fanfare
Science Song
Ben Parry
Science Song
Science Song
Choir
For Ever from 'Everyone's Gone to the Rapture'
Jessica Curry
For Ever from 'Everyone's Gone to the Rapture'
For Ever from 'Everyone's Gone to the Rapture'
Dixit Dominus
Tomás Luis de Victoria
Dixit Dominus
Dixit Dominus
Sing ye praises to our King (Four Motets)
Aaron Copland
Sing ye praises to our King (Four Motets)
Sing ye praises to our King (Four Motets)
Choir
Conductor
Choir
Dashing away with the smoothing iron
John Rutter
Dashing away with the smoothing iron
Dashing away with the smoothing iron
Agincourt Song
Trad.
Agincourt Song
Agincourt Song
Stimmung (extract)
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Stimmung (extract)
Stimmung (extract)
Utrumne est Ornatum (extract)
London Voices
Utrumne est Ornatum (extract)
Utrumne est Ornatum (extract)
Stimmung (extract)
London Voices
Stimmung (extract)
Stimmung (extract)
Sonnet 27 played by NYCC & NYJO
Ben Parry
Sonnet 27 played by NYCC & NYJO
Sonnet 27 played by NYCC & NYJO
Agnus Dei for chorus [& kb ad lib], arr. from Adagio of Quartet for strings
Samuel Barber
Agnus Dei for chorus [& kb ad lib], arr. from Adagio of Quartet for strings
Agnus Dei for chorus [& kb ad lib], arr. from Adagio of Quartet for strings
Ceremony of Carols
Benjamin Britten
Ceremony of Carols
Ceremony of Carols
Jingle Bells
Ben Parry
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
In the beginning for mezzo-soprano and chorus
Aaron Copland
In the beginning for mezzo-soprano and chorus
In the beginning for mezzo-soprano and chorus
A Ceremony of Carols op. 28: Spring Carol and Deo Gracias
Benjamin Britten
A Ceremony of Carols op. 28: Spring Carol and Deo Gracias
A Ceremony of Carols op. 28: Spring Carol and Deo Gracias
Performer
Es ist ein Ros entsprungen
Michael Praetorius
Es ist ein Ros entsprungen
Es ist ein Ros entsprungen
First Day for chorus and organ
Ben Parry
First Day for chorus and organ
First Day for chorus and organ
Flame for chorus
Ben Parry
Flame for chorus
Flame for chorus
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2013-14 Season: Christmas Concert
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
2013-12-13
13
Dec
2013
BBC Singers 2013-14 Season: Christmas Concert
19:30
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
