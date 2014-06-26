Hugo & Luigi were an American record producing team, made up of songwriters and producers Luigi Creatore and Hugo Peretti, who shared an office in New York's Brill Building. Besides their working relationship, the two were cousins.

First coming to attention with singles released on Mercury Records in the mid-1950s, they went on to produce Perry Como, Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke and several other RCA Victor artists, including the hit records "Twistin' the Night Away", "Another Saturday Night", "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" by the Tokens, the Isley Brothers's classic "Shout", and Little Peggy March's "I Will Follow Him". They co-wrote Presley's hit "Can't Help Falling in Love", with George David Weiss. They also produced albums by Della Reese including The Classic Della, a collection of pop songs based on classical themes and Waltz With Me, Della, a collection of popular songs in 3/4 time. Their track, "La Plume de Ma Tante" reached #29 in the UK Singles Chart in July 1959.

Hugo & Luigi were also onetime co-owners of Roulette Records. Songs composed by the duo were often credited to "Mark Markwell", and records they produced carried their distinct logo. While at Roulette Hugo and Luigi did a series of Beautiful Music recordings of "Cascading Voices" and later "Cascading Strings."