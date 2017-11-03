Matt Fax
Matt Fax Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Fax, born David Ciekanski on December 14, 1996, is a French electronic music DJ and producer. Having started in 2009, David saw early successes with supports from renowned DJs and artists around the world, such as Depeche Mode, Armin Van Buuren, Above & Beyond or Gareth Emery. Throughout his career, he been producing numerous tracks and remixes which entered multiple Beatport Charts.
His music is a blend of progressive house, trance music and techno.
