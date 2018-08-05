Ben PollackBorn 22 June 1903. Died 7 June 1971
Ben Pollack
1903-06-22
Ben Pollack Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Pollack (June 22, 1903 – June 7, 1971) was an American drummer and bandleader from the mid-1920s through the swing era. His eye for talent led him to employ musicians such as Benny Goodman, Jack Teagarden, Glenn Miller, Jimmy McPartland, and Harry James. This ability earned him the nickname the "Father of Swing".
Ben Pollack Tracks
Deed I Do
That's A Plenty
Spreadin Rhythm Around
Two Tickets To Georgia
Alice Blue Gown
The Moon Is Grinnin At Me
Mama I Wanna Make Rhythm
