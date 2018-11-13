Kendrick Jeru Davis, known as Jeru the Damaja (born February 14, 1972), is an American rapper and record producer best known for his 1994 debut album, The Sun Rises in the East, ranked as one of the 100 greatest hip-hop albums of all time by the editors of About.com. He has worked extensively with Guru and DJ Premier of Gang Starr, whom he has known since he was in high school.