Frailty (2002) - End Titles
Brian Tyler
Frailty (2002) - End Titles
The Man Who Knew Infinity (2016) - Opening Titles
Coby Brown
The Man Who Knew Infinity (2016) - Opening Titles
Frankenstein Must be Destroyed (1969) - Opening Titles
James Bernard, John Hollingsworth & The Festival Studio Orchestra
Frankenstein Must be Destroyed (1969) - Opening Titles
Composer
Superman: The Columbia Serial (1948-50) - Theme
Mischa Bakaleinikoff
Superman: The Columbia Serial (1948-50) - Theme
Conductor
Superman: The Fleischer Cartoon Series (1940) - Theme
Sammy Timberg
Superman: The Fleischer Cartoon Series (1940) - Theme
Conductor
Bridge of Spies (2015) - End Titles
Thomas Newman
Bridge of Spies (2015) - End Titles
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) - Opening: Let There Be Light
John Williams
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) - Opening: Let There Be Light
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Theme
Ernest Gold
Inherit the Wind (1960) - Theme
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) - Outer Space/Radar
Bernard Herrmann
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) - Outer Space/Radar
Red Dawn (1984) - Death and Freedom (End Titles)
Basil Poledouris
Red Dawn (1984) - Death and Freedom (End Titles)
Room (2015) - End Titles
Stephen Rennicks
Room (2015) - End Titles
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan (1984) - End Titles
John Scott, John Scott & The Festival Studio Orchestra
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan (1984) - End Titles
Composer
Conductor
The Three Amigos (1986) - Opening Titles
Randy Newman
The Three Amigos (1986) - Opening Titles
Far From The Madding Crowd - Opening
Craig Armstrong
Far From The Madding Crowd - Opening
End Titles
David Hirschfelder
End Titles
THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. (1964): Main Titles
Jerry Goldsmith
THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. (1964): Main Titles
KINGSMAN (2015): End Titles
Henry Jackman
KINGSMAN (2015): End Titles
THE PLANET OF THE APES (2001): Ape Suite #1
Danny Elfman
THE PLANET OF THE APES (2001): Ape Suite #1
