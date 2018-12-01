Tord Gustavsen
1970-10-05
Tord Gustavsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Tord Gustavsen (born 5 October 1970) is a Norwegian jazz pianist and composer. He tours extensively worldwide, and he has been a bandleader for a trio, ensemble and quartet at various times, all bearing his name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tord Gustavsen Performances & Interviews
Tord Gustavsen - Glasgow Interlude No. 1/ Sweet Melting / Glasgow Interlude No. 2/ Castle in Heaven
Intense solo piano improvisations with electronics live by the River Clyde.
Tord Gustavsen - Glasgow Interlude No. 1/ Sweet Melting / Glasgow Interlude No. 2/ Castle in Heaven
Tord Gustavsen Tracks
The Tunnel
Tord Gustavsen
The Tunnel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tunnel
Last played on
Circling
Tord Gustavsen
Circling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Circling
Last played on
Prelude No.2/Playing
Tord Gustavsen
Prelude No.2/Playing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude No.2/Playing
Last played on
Tears Transforming
Tord Gustavsen
Tears Transforming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tears Transforming
Glasgow Interlude
Tord Gustavsen
Glasgow Interlude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glasgow Interlude
I Came So Far For Beauty
Tord Gustavsen
I Came So Far For Beauty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Came So Far For Beauty
Improvised Suite
Tord Gustavsen
Improvised Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Improvised Suite
Glow
Tord Gustavsen
Glow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glow
Last played on
Melted Matter
Tord Gustavsen
Melted Matter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melted Matter
Last played on
What Was Said To The Rose
Tord Gustavsen
What Was Said To The Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Was Said To The Rose
Performer
Last played on
I Refuse
Tord Gustavsen
I Refuse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Refuse
Last played on
The Way You Play My Heart
Tord Gustavsen
The Way You Play My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way You Play My Heart
Last played on
Eg Veit I Himmerik Ei Borg (Live)
Tord Gustavsen
Eg Veit I Himmerik Ei Borg (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eg Veit I Himmerik Ei Borg (Live)
Last played on
Suite (Live)
Tord Gustavsen
Suite (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite (Live)
Last played on
Staying There
Tord Gustavsen
Staying There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Staying There
Last played on
Graceful Touch Variation
Tord Gustavsen
Graceful Touch Variation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Graceful Touch Variation
Last played on
Vicar Street
Tord Gustavsen
Vicar Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdl3.jpglink
Vicar Street
Last played on
Jazz Item No. 1
Tord Gustavsen
Jazz Item No. 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazz Item No. 1
Last played on
On Every Corner
Tord Gustavsen
On Every Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Every Corner
Last played on
Suite
Tord Gustavsen
Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite
Last played on
Spiral Song
Tord Gustavsen
Spiral Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spiral Song
Last played on
