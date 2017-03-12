Lee Kim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65928f31-5796-4d4f-af60-0a7cef3210d6
Lee Kim Tracks
Sort by
Bad & Boujee (Kim Lee Remix)
Migos
Bad & Boujee (Kim Lee Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj81m.jpglink
Bad & Boujee (Kim Lee Remix)
Last played on
1,000,000 (Kim Lee Remix) (feat. G-Dragon, C.L & BewhY)
Okasian
1,000,000 (Kim Lee Remix) (feat. G-Dragon, C.L & BewhY)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1,000,000 (Kim Lee Remix) (feat. G-Dragon, C.L & BewhY)
Last played on
Back to artist