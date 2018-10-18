The DistractionsLate 70s/early 80s UK new wave band. Formed 1975
The Distractions
1975
The Distractions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Distractions are a British punk rock/new wave band from Manchester, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Distractions Tracks
Time Goes Back So Slow
Boys Cry
Wake Up And Kiss Me Goodbye
It Doesn't Bother Me
All Night
