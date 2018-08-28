DegsDrum & bass, hip-hop and R&B vocalist/producer
Degs
Degs Tracks
Love Hurts
S.P.Y
Love Hurts
Magic Words (feat. Degs)
BCee
Magic Words (feat. Degs)
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Degs, LTJ Bukem, BCee, London Elektricity, Villem & Mcleod, Nymfo, Urbandawn, Walk:r, MC Dynamite, Lowqui Mc, Mark System, Satl, FD, Arpxp, Delicat, Stamina MC, Visionobi, K Eye, Equinox, Double O, Mantra, Djinn, Panka and MC Blackeye
fabric, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
Degs, Danny Byrd, S.P.Y, Kings Of The Rollers, Unglued, LFM, Serum, Bou, Frenetic, Inja, Lowqui and Busta
The Mill Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
9
Mar
2019
Degs, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Nu:Tone, Logistics, Makoto, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Whiney, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Dynamite MC, Carasel, Daxta MC, Inja, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
