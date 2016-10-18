National Youth Wind OrchestraFormed 1986
National Youth Wind Orchestra
1986
Potpourri Caracteristique 'Den Brug over den Oceaan' [The Bridge over the Ocean]
Albert Grundt, Johann Wilhelm Knoll, National Youth Wind Orchestra & Jan Cober
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 40: National Youth Wind Orchestra of Great Britain & National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-12T07:06:47
Proms 2000: Prom 38 - Proms Millenium Youth Day
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-12T07:06:47
Proms 2000: Prom 37 - Proms Millenium Youth Day
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-12T07:06:47
