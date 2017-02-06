Catherine PopperBorn 28 December 1973
Catherine Popper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/658d4bfc-06d8-49e4-a690-7b520c09ec79
Catherine Popper Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Popper (born December 28, 1973) is an American bass guitarist, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her work with Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals and Jack White. Popper is also a member of an all-female trio called Puss n Boots with Norah Jones and Sasha Dobson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Catherine Popper Tracks
Sort by
Temporary Ground
Carla Azar
Temporary Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dnn5w.jpglink
Temporary Ground
Last played on
Back to artist