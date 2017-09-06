DissidentenFormed 1981
Dissidenten
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65899605-c0d3-42be-89b6-5294e1002b17
Dissidenten Biography (Wikipedia)
Dissidenten are a German rock band known for their collaborations with Middle Eastern, African and Indian musicians. In a 1988 article for The New York Times, music critic Stephen Holden acknowledged the band as being among the leaders of what he termed "the 'world beat' movement ... in which ethnic styles are contemporized with electronic dance rhythms".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dissidenten Tracks
Sort by
Telephone Arab
Dissidenten
Telephone Arab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Telephone Arab
Last played on
Morock n Roll
Dissidenten
Morock n Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morock n Roll
Last played on
Fata Morgana
Dissidenten
Fata Morgana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fata Morgana
Last played on
Sultan Swing
Dissidenten
Sultan Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sultan Swing
Last played on
Dissidenten Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist