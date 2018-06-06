Harry “Haywire Mac” McClintockBorn 8 October 1882. Died 24 April 1957
Harry “Haywire Mac” McClintock
1882-10-08
Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Kirby McClintock (October 8, 1882 – April 24, 1957), also known as "Haywire Mac", was an American singer, songwriter, and poet, best known for his song "Big Rock Candy Mountain".
Tracks
Big Rock Candy Mountain
