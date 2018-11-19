Charlie JonesUK bassist, songwriter & producer. Born 13 October 1965
Charlie Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/658279cb-4586-44d4-8aaf-e659d9d52812
Charlie Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Charles "Charlie" Jones (October 13, 1965, Bristol, England) is a British bassist, songwriter and record producer. He has toured and recorded with Robert Plant, Page and Plant, Strange Sensation, Goldfrapp and many others.
Charlie Jones Tracks
29 Palms
29 Palms
Love Form
Love Form
Big Hair
Big Hair
Silver
Silver
Dove Magic
Dove Magic
The Messenger
The Messenger
