Marco Castoldi (born 23 December 1972), better known by his stage name Morgan, is an Italian singer-songwriter, musician and multi-instrumentalist. His musical genres are mainly alternative rock and electronic rock, sometimes experimental rock and synthpop. He has also been a judge for seven seasons in the Italian version of The X Factor, winning five of them through acts he mentored: Aram Quartet (series 1 - 2008), Matteo Becucci (series 2 - 2008-9), Marco Mengoni (series 3 - 2009), Chiara Galiazzo (series 6 - 2012) and Michele Bravi (series 7 - 2013).
He is also a founding member of Bluvertigo, an Italian band formed in 1992.
