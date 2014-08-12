A Wilhelm ScreamFormed 1996
A Wilhelm Scream
1996
A Wilhelm Scream Biography (Wikipedia)
A Wilhelm Scream (abbreviated as AWS) is a melodic hardcore band from New Bedford, Massachusetts formed in 1999. Many people have referenced Strung Out, Hot Water Music, Propagandhi, and Strike Anywhere as the band's similar artists. Their name is a reference to the Wilhelm scream, a famous stock sound effect which is mainly used in films. The band previously went by the names Koen, Adam's Crack, and Smackin' Isaiah, though the former was the only name to be used in any major releases. "The reason for the name changes from Koen to Smackin' Isaiah, then to A Wilhelm Scream was really a matter of them adding new members, and progressing/maturing as a band".
A Wilhelm Scream Tracks
Born A Wise Man
A Wilhelm Scream
Born A Wise Man
Born A Wise Man
Last played on
The King Is Dead
A Wilhelm Scream
The King Is Dead
The King Is Dead
Last played on
Last Laugh (BBC Maida Vale Session)
A Wilhelm Scream
Last Laugh (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Gut Sick (BBC Maida Vale Session)
A Wilhelm Scream
Gut Sick (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Born A Wise Man (BBC Maida Vale Session)
A Wilhelm Scream
Born A Wise Man (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Boat Builders
A Wilhelm Scream
Boat Builders
Boat Builders
Last played on
Me vs Morrissey In The Pretentiousness Contest
A Wilhelm Scream
Me vs Morrissey In The Pretentiousness Contest
The Rip
A Wilhelm Scream
The Rip
The Rip
Last played on
These Dead Streets
A Wilhelm Scream
These Dead Streets
These Dead Streets
Last played on
Australias
A Wilhelm Scream
Australias
Australias
Last played on
Bulletproof Tiger
A Wilhelm Scream
Bulletproof Tiger
Bulletproof Tiger
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T07:23:25
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T07:23:25
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
