Anton NanutConductor. Born 13 September 1932. Died 13 January 2017
1932-09-13
Anton Nanut Biography (Wikipedia)
Anton Nanut (13 September 1932 – 13 January 2017) was a renowned Slovenian international conductor of classical music. From 1981 to 1999 he served as the chief conductor of the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra. He was a professor of conducting at the Ljubljana Academy of Music and the artistic leader of the Slovene Octet in its most productive years.
Anton Nanut Tracks
Leonora Overture No.3, Op 72b
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.24 in C minor (K.491)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Overture to the Comic Opera (Op.11)
Blaz Arnic, Simfonični orkester RTV Slovenija & Anton Nanut
Concertino for harp and orchestra
Zvonimir Ciglič
Concerto for 2 flutes, strings and Continuo in C, RV533 (feat. Anton Nanut)
Zagrebački solisti
