Benjamin DaleBorn 17 July 1885. Died 30 July 1943
1885-07-17
Benjamin Dale Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin James Dale (17 July 1885 – 30 July 1943) was an English composer and academic who had a long association with the Royal Academy of Music. Dale showed compositional talent from an early age and went on to write a small but notable corpus of works. His best-known composition is probably the large-scale Piano Sonata in D minor he started while still a student at the Royal Academy of Music, which communicates in a potent late romantic style. Christopher Foreman has proposed a comprehensive reassessment of Benjamin Dale's music.
Benjamin Dale Tracks
O mistress mine
