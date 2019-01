Juggaknots is an American hip hop group from New York consisting of siblings Breeze Brewin' (Paul Smith), Queen Herawin (Peridot Smith), and Buddy Slim (Kevin Smith). The group has collaborated with Mr. Len, Sadat X, and Prince Paul.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia