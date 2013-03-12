Juggaknots
Juggaknots Biography (Wikipedia)
Juggaknots is an American hip hop group from New York consisting of siblings Breeze Brewin' (Paul Smith), Queen Herawin (Peridot Smith), and Buddy Slim (Kevin Smith). The group has collaborated with Mr. Len, Sadat X, and Prince Paul.
