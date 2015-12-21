George GershwinComposer. Born 26 September 1898. Died 11 July 1937
George Gershwin Biography (Wikipedia)
George Jacob Gershwin (born Jacob Bruskin Gershowitz, September 26, 1898 – July 11, 1937) was an American composer and pianist whose compositions spanned both popular and classical genres. Among his best-known works are the orchestral compositions Rhapsody in Blue (1924) and An American in Paris, the songs Swanee (1919) and Fascinating Rhythm (1924), the jazz standard I Got Rhythm (1930), and the opera Porgy and Bess (1935) which spawned the hit Summertime.
Gershwin studied piano under Charles Hambitzer and composition with Rubin Goldmark, Henry Cowell, and Joseph Brody. He began his career as a song plugger but soon started composing Broadway theater works with his brother Ira Gershwin and Buddy DeSylva. He moved to Paris intending to study with Nadia Boulanger, but she refused him; he subsequently composed An American in Paris. He then returned to New York City and wrote Porgy and Bess with Ira and DuBose Heyward. It was initially a commercial failure but came to be considered one of the most important American operas of the twentieth century and an American cultural classic.
- Summertime, by George Gershwin and DuBose Heywardhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l2czn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l2czn.jpg2018-09-11T15:57:00.000ZWith Charlie Parker (saxophone); Buddy Rich (Drums), Ray Brown (Double Bass), Mitch Miller (Violin), Milt Lomask (violin) and Jimmy Carroll, conductor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06kl5jq
Summertime, by George Gershwin and DuBose Heyward
- I Got Rhythm: Hiromi (excerpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dy59x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dy59x.jpg2017-10-11T01:34:00.000ZI Got Rhythm by George & Ira Gershwin from The Swing No End Prom. A journey through the irrepressible big band music of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and others.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dxv2s
I Got Rhythm: Hiromi (excerpt) (2017)
- Foggy days never sounded so fun!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055pbln.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055pbln.jpg2017-06-12T11:40:00.000ZHe may be blind and have severe learning difficulties, but Derek Paravicini is nothing short of a piano genius. Listen to Gershwin's A Foggy Day in London Town, live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055p9jx
Foggy days never sounded so fun!
- Delicious Gershwin from Philip Cobb and Bramwell Toveyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0500y2k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0500y2k.jpg2017-04-13T17:31:00.000ZPhilip Cobb (cornet) and Bramwell Tovey (piano) perform 'Someone to Watch Over Me' from George Gershwin's Oh, Kay!, live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0500xz6
Delicious Gershwin from Philip Cobb and Bramwell Tovey
- A sultry piece of Gershwin, Juan Pérez Floristán stylehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p6x53.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p6x53.jpg2017-01-12T12:00:00.000ZJuan Pérez Floristán plays - and improvises on - George Gershwin's Prelude No 2, live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04p709p
A sultry piece of Gershwin, Juan Pérez Floristán style
- Gorgeous Gershwin - prepare to melthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04frf15.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04frf15.jpg2016-11-09T17:27:00.000Z'Bess, you is my woman now' Ava Joseph and Renato Paris with the Julian Joseph Trio performing live on In Tune, part of BBC Black And British season.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04frg32
Gorgeous Gershwin - prepare to melt
- Proms interval talks: An introduction to Gershwinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ph31k.jpg2016-08-14T13:44:00.000ZClemency Burton-Hill, Edward Seckerson and Jason Carr discuss Gershwin's Musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044nw2b
Proms interval talks: An introduction to Gershwin
- Gershwinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w3lsh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w3lsh.jpg2016-06-03T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the colourful life and music of George Gershwinhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x22rp
Gershwin
- Gershwin: Overture Rhapsody in Blue (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nwwxs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nwwxs.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nwx1m
Gershwin: Overture Rhapsody in Blue (extract)
- Gershwin: An American in Parishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sjh5w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sjh5w.jpg2014-07-09T14:42:00.000ZProms Music Guide: Andrew McGregor on Gershwin's An American in Parishttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p022hly8
Gershwin: An American in Paris
- Gershwin: Strike Up the Bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s4shr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s4shr.jpg2014-07-09T14:31:00.000ZIn this Proms Music Guide, Sarah Walker talks about Gershwin's Strike Up the Band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p022hlns
Gershwin: Strike Up the Band
- George Gershwinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021bbc9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021bbc9.jpg2014-06-20T13:35:00.000ZAn overview of some of George Gershwin's greatest works.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021bbjk
George Gershwin
- George Gershwinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021b9yt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021b9yt.jpg2014-06-20T13:21:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and work of George Gershwin.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021bb00
George Gershwin
- Gershwin: Piano Concertohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zvrhw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zvrhw.jpg2014-05-27T15:36:00.000ZCharles Hazlewood and pianist, Joanna MacGregor explore Gershwin's work.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zvrj5
Gershwin: Piano Concerto
- Theme and Variationshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sxtxl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sxtxl.jpg2014-05-27T13:07:00.000ZCharles Hazlewood examines Theme and Variations in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zvfz4
Theme and Variations
- Gershwin: Rhapsody In Bluehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w13q5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w13q5.jpg2014-03-21T17:11:00.000ZHoward Goodall and Suzy Klein discuss Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w13qk
Gershwin: Rhapsody In Blue
- Gershwin: Piano Concerto in Fhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01vscr9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01vscr9.jpg2014-03-19T17:25:00.000ZGeoffrey Smith provides a personal recommendation from available recordings of Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01vscsh
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F
Catfish Row Suite (from Porgy and Bess)
I Loves You, Porgy (Porgy and Bess)
It Ain't Necessarily So (Porgy and Bess)
Bess, You Is My Woman Now (Porgy and Bess)
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin' (Porgy and Bess)
My Man's Gone Now (Porgy and Bess)
Cuban Overture
Strike Up the Band: Overture
An American in Paris
Second Rhapsody for piano and orchestra
Lullaby
Introduction; Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Rhapsody in Blue
Someone to Watch Over Me
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' for piano and orchestra
I Got Rhythm
Embraceable You
Fascinating Rhythm
The Real American Folksong
3 Songs - The Man I Love; I Got Rhythm; Someone To Watch Over Me
Rhapsody in Claret and Blue (arr. Kennedy)
Has Anyone Seen Joe? (Blue Monday)
Piano Concerto in F major
3 Preludes, (arr. Yo Yo Ma)
My One and Only
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Sweet and low-down (Tip-Toes)
Prelude No 2 (Three Preludes for piano)
Porgy and Bess Act III
Rhapsody in Blue
Gershwin / Arr Heindorf: Rhapsody in Blue: Overture [Live]
I Got Rhythm
Strike Up the Band - overture
I Got Rhythm
Piano concerto in F, movement 2, Adagio
An American in Paris (ballet)
Lady, be Good!: I'd rather Charleston
Lullaby for string quartet
An American in Paris (edited Mark Clague)
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
Porgy and Bess - Act 2: "Bess, You is my Woman Now"
But not for me
But not for me (Girl Crazy)
Piano Concerto in F major
I Got Rhythm
Fascinating Rhythm
Love walked in
Rhapsody in Blue
