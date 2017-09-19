Christian GregoryBritish soul artist. Born 18 June 1987
Christian Gregory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6572b26f-09c8-48e1-906d-84c4df14bbc6
Christian Gregory Tracks
Sort by
Nothing Matters (DJ Marky Remix)
Christian Gregory
Nothing Matters (DJ Marky Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Matters (DJ Marky Remix)
Last played on
Personal
Christian Gregory
Personal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Personal
Last played on
Count On You (Live In Session)
Christian Gregory
Count On You (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Count On You (Live In Session)
Last played on
Won't Get Nowhere
Christian Gregory
Won't Get Nowhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Won't Get Nowhere
Last played on
Count On You (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
Christian Gregory
Count On You (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Count On You (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
Last played on
Christian Gregory Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist