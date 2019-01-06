Dave DaviesEx-member of The Kinks. Born 3 February 1947
Dave Davies
Dave Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
David Russell Gordon Davies (born 3 February 1947) is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is the lead guitarist, backing (and occasional lead) singer for the English rock band The Kinks, which also featured his older brother Sir Ray Davies.
In 2003, Davies was ranked 91st in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Davies Performances & Interviews
