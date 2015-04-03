OD Hunte is a London-based music producer, songwriter, rapper and singer. Primarily known for his work in hip hop, OD Hunte has produced albums and singles for a number of artists from the late 1990s to the present day. He has done work with/for Wretch 32, L, Josh Kumra, Emile Sande, Daley, Alex Mills, Leona Lewis, Unkle Jam, Natalia Druyts, Leela James, Mattafix and Ten Days Till. In October 2011, OD Hunte signed a publishing deal with Levels/EMI music publishing.

Hunte is the producer, writer and mixer behind "Get Them Hands Hi" as featured in American Pie Presents: Beta House, Hey Paula, NBA Live 07, Fast Lane and MTV's Taking the Stage.

Trinidadian-born producer/songwriter OD Hunte owes his start in music production in part to the famed producer Teddy Riley. Hunte had already been writing songs for several years when he moved to the United Kingdom, but it wasn't until a friend handed him a DAT of outtakes of the Bobby Brown "Two Can Play That Game" master that he began to really become interested in the art of production.