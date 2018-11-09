The Bang on a Can All-Stars is an amplified ensemble that was formed in 1992 by parent organization Bang on a Can.

Called "a flexible and expert sextet" by the New York Times, the ensemble was formed as an agile group with a set instrumentation to take on touring and recording projects for Bang on a Can that would not be feasible for the organization's massive "Marathon" concert productions.

They appeared as guest stars in the season 17 episode of Arthur, "Binky's Music Madness", with Evan Ziporyn and Julia Wolfe playing themselves.