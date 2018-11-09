Bang on a Can All-StarsFormed 1992
Bang on a Can All-Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bang on a Can All-Stars is an amplified ensemble that was formed in 1992 by parent organization Bang on a Can.
Called "a flexible and expert sextet" by the New York Times, the ensemble was formed as an agile group with a set instrumentation to take on touring and recording projects for Bang on a Can that would not be feasible for the organization's massive "Marathon" concert productions.
They appeared as guest stars in the season 17 episode of Arthur, "Binky's Music Madness", with Evan Ziporyn and Julia Wolfe playing themselves.
Music for Airports 1/2 (1978)
Really Craft When You
In C
Characteristics
Nocturnal
Sago An Ya Rev (live @ sacrum profanum festival, Krakow)
Gene Takes a Drink
Closing from Glassworks (Live from the Proms, 17th August 2017)
Workers Union (Proms 2017)
Glassworks – Closing (Proms 2017)
Big Beautiful Dark and Scary (Proms 2017)
Sunray (Proms 2017)
Big Space (Proms 2017)
River
The Cave of Machpelah
For Madeline
Reeling
New York counterpoint for clarinet and tape
Double Sextet (feat. Michael Gordon & Bang on a Can All-Stars)
An Open Cage
Seik Kyu Ahla (1)
Music for Airports
Michael Gordon: I Buried Paul
Brian Eno arr. Julia Wolfe: Music for Airports
David Lang: The Anvil Chorus
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
Bang On A Can All-Stars
Kings Place, London, UK
19
Jan
2019
Bang On A Can All-Stars, Julia Wolfe
Kings Place, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 44: Philip Glass, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2qgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-17T07:28:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05789sq.jpg
17
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 44: Philip Glass, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-31T07:28:27
31
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
