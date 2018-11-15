Maggie ReillyBorn 15 September 1956
Maggie Reilly
1956-09-15
Maggie Reilly Biography (Wikipedia)
Maggie Reilly (born 15 September 1956 in Glasgow) is a Scottish singer best known for her collaborations with the composer and instrumentalist Mike Oldfield. Most notably, she performed lead vocals on the Oldfield songs "Family Man", "Moonlight Shadow", "To France" and "Foreign Affair", all of which were international hits in the early 1980s.
