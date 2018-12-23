Smokey WilsonBorn 11 July 1936. Died 8 September 2015
Smokey Wilson
1936-07-11
Smokey Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lee "Smokey" Wilson (July 11, 1936 – September 8, 2015) was an American West Coast blues guitarist. He spent most of his career performing West Coast blues and juke joint blues in Los Angeles, California. He recorded a number of albums for record labels such as P-Vine Records, Bullseye Blues and Texmuse Records. His career got off to a late start, with international recognition eluding him until the 1990s.
Christmas
Smokey Wilson
Christmas
Christmas
Last played on
Dont Want To Tangle With Me
Smokey Wilson
Dont Want To Tangle With Me
Annie Lee
Smokey Wilson
Annie Lee
Annie Lee
Last played on
You Shattered My Dreams
Smokey Wilson
You Shattered My Dreams
You Shattered My Dreams
Last played on
