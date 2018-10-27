Katherine YoungComposer and bassoonist
Katherine Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6563a5e8-1f5d-433d-aa88-3cf492392bae
Katherine Young Tracks
Sort by
For Daphne and Delia II (2017)
Katherine Young
For Daphne and Delia II (2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Daphne and Delia II (2017)
Last played on
bow breath crow (World Premiere)
Katherine Young
bow breath crow (World Premiere)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
bow breath crow (World Premiere)
Last played on
Katherine Young Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist