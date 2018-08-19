Daveed DiggsBorn 24 January 1982
Daveed Diggs
1982-01-24
Daveed Diggs Biography (Wikipedia)
Daveed Daniele Diggs (born January 24, 1982) is an American actor, rapper and singer. He is the vocalist of the experimental hip hop group Clipping and in 2015 originated the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, for which he won both a Grammy Award and Tony Award. Since leaving Hamilton in 2016, he has had a recurring role on the television series Black-ish, and co-starred in the film Wonder. Diggs also wrote and starred in the 2018 film Blindspotting, which earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.
